Home Sport Football

Tottenham ​vs Manchester United: Paul Pogba returns as Solskjaer eyes boost

Pogba missed last Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Reading as a result of an injury, but trained well in the United Arab Emirates, according to Solskjaer.

Published: 11th January 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Paul Pogba will be fit to return from injury for Manchester United's Premier League match at Tottenham this weekend, interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday.

The France midfielder linked up late with his team-mates for a warm weather training camp in Dubai this week after being injured in a challenge by Jonjo Shelvey during the 2-0 victory at Newcastle on January 2.

Pogba missed last Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Reading as a result of the knock, but trained well in the United Arab Emirates, according to Solskjaer.

"He looked OK towards the end, so he will be fit. He did have some problems but he came through last couple of sessions well, so he should be OK," the Norwegian said.

Solskjaer has made a perfect start as Manchester United's coach since replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho on December 19, winning each of his first five matches in charge.

The former United striker, who is on loan from Norwegian club Molde until the end of the season, has made clear since his return to Old Trafford he would love the manager's job on a permanent basis.

However, his opponent on Sunday, Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino, is believed by many observers to be the likeliest person to get the United job.

Solskjaer praised the Argentinian and justified the reports.

"He has done a very good job. That speculation is there for a reason -- because he has done well -- but it's not my job to rate managers. My focus is on me and my team."

Tottenham test

The interim boss, though, has rejected the idea that this match represents his first serious challenge in charge of United, following wins over Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Reading.

"We've had tests. Newcastle away is a test and the first game was a test as to how everyone reacted. The first home game with the crowd is a test," he said.

"We are not going to get as many chances to attack against these as we had before so when we have the ball we have to be ready to play well with it and we have to use the whole pitch because Wembley is a decent size pitch as well," he added.

One of United's biggest test will be containing the threat of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, the joint-leading scorer in this season's Premier League, with 14 goals.

"He's not bad is he? He is a fantastic goal scorer and one of the best in the world, but I have got a couple that I'm happy to work with," Solskjaer said "He is a top professional.

Sure, whoever plays with him and trains with him can talk more about him, but from the outside he is a fantastic finisher," the 1999 treble winner said.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, revealed defender Marcos Rojo has returned to his native Argentina as he continues to recover from a leg injury that has kept him out for a month.

"He has gone back to Argentina for a while because of his injury. How long will he be out for? How long is a piece of rope? For him it was mentally important to go away and come back fresh again."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tottenham ​vs Manchester United Manchester United vs Tottenham Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Premier League EPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp