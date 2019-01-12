Home Sport Football

India vs Bahrain: Coach Stephen Constantine confident of Asian Cup knock-out qualification 

India face Bahrain on Monday in their final group stage match and a victory will ensure the Blue Tigers a spot in the Round of 16.

Published: 12th January 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine with captain Sunil Chhetri (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Stressing that India has the potential to win and enter the knockouts, football coach Stephen Constantine Friday said the team needs to get its act together ahead of the clash with Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup.

India went down to hosts United Arab Emirates 0-2 in their second group stage match after they had defeated Thailand in their opening game.

"We have to pick ourselves up and get ready for the next game. We need to aim for a win and get something from that game. Hopefully, we can get the result to qualify," Constantine said.

India face Bahrain on Monday in their final group stage match and a victory will ensure the Blue Tigers a spot in the Round of 16.

Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri also echoed Constantine's words.

"We are still in the running. We are ready to face Bahrain. As a team, we are united. We are ready to fight. That's our game plan against Bahrain," Chhetri said.

Against UAE, the Indians missed several opportunities, hitting the bar twice and eventually going down 0-2.

Referring to the last match, Constantine explained: "I said to the boys you did not lose this game. You have shown what you are capable of. Even they (UAE players) were surprised and did not believe that we were this good."

"We are only going to get better with these kinds of games. The team has an average age of 25. The players will get only better from here. We had four clear chances to score but UAE scored with the half chance they had," he said.

Skipper Chhetri added: "It was a tight game. If we could have taken our chances it could have been different. UAE are a good side, and they converted their chances." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian football team Stephen Constantine India vs Bahrain Indian football coach Blue Tigers Sunil Chhetri AFC Asian Cup AFC Asian Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp