TNIE GOAL 2019: Maharaja’s College go down to Sree Kerala Varma

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IT was heartbreak for Maharaja's College as they went down 2-1 to defending champions Sree Kerala Varma College in the second pre-quarterfinal match of the TNIE GOAL 2019 at the Maharaja's College Stadium here on Friday. Maharaja's paid the price for a slow start as SKV took advantage of the chances that came their way.

Christy Davies and Rohit K S scored for SKV while Nadeem P A scored for Maharaja’s.SKV dominated possession and kept Maharaja’s at arm's length. They were assured in their passing and managed to dictate the tempo of the match. With SKV advancing menacingly, Maharaja’s goalkeeper Akash Sanu was busy under the bar. Just when it looked teams would be heading to the half-time goalless, Christy broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. They were 2-0 up in no time with Rohit finding the net in the 46th minute. Maharaja’s won a penalty and Brayon took the penalty. The forward had scored from the spot in the last match. But this time, his shot was punched clear by Suhaib.Though Nadeem scored at the 85th minute, it was too late for the Maharaja’s.

Result

Sree Kerala Varma College 2 (Christy Davies 42',Rohit K S 46') bt Maharaja's College 1 (Nadeem 85')