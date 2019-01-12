TNIE GOAL 2019: MES Mampad beat MA College, reach quarters

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: DEK Smith is a coach from England who has years of experience in grooming young footballers. A former director of a soccer academy in Manchester, he now coaches MA College, Kothamangalam.But his deep knowledge failed to help the Kothamangalam side at the TNIE GOAL 2019 pre-quarterfinal match as they lost 6-5 in the tie-breaker to MES College Mampad at the Maharaja's College Stadium here on Friday. After the end of the regulation time, MES College led 2-1. And it turned out to be the narrowest of defeats for Smith's side.

Though his team exited the tournament, the Englishman was impressed by what he saw in GOAL 2019. “MES played a very attractive football. From what I’ve seen, the standard of football is quite high. It’s great to see college guys play so well,” said Smith.

"India performed brilliantly against Thailand and the UAE in AFC Asian Cup. These are good signs. If you look at the grassroots, then there is promise. This tournament is well organised and the lads get so much opportunity through this. It is very competitive. There is so much potential in India,” said Smith. His team had to play second best at the start of the game and looked shaky after Amal Raj picked up a caution in the fifth minute. Goals from Sukhil K K and Sarath gave MES College the upper hand in the match. MA College fought back and brought parity through goals from Prabhu and Nikhil. In extra-time MES College proved to be better shooters from 18 yards out. They won the tie-breakers 4-3.

Result

MES College Mampad 2 (Sukhil KK 16', Sarath 33') bt MA College Kothamangalam 2 (Prabhu 44', Nikhil 48'). Tie-breakers 4-3. Aggregate 6-5.