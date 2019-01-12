Home Sport Football

TNIE GOAL 2019: MES Mampad beat MA College, reach quarters

DEK Smith is a coach from England who has years of experience in grooming young footballers.

Published: 12th January 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Excisce Commissioner Rishiraj Sigh greets the players at the Maharaja’s College Stadium | A Sanesh

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: DEK Smith is a coach from England who has years of experience in grooming young footballers. A former director of a soccer academy in Manchester, he now coaches MA College, Kothamangalam.But his deep knowledge failed to help the Kothamangalam side at the TNIE GOAL 2019 pre-quarterfinal match as they lost 6-5 in the tie-breaker to MES College Mampad at the Maharaja's College Stadium here on Friday.  After the end of the regulation time, MES College led 2-1. And it turned out to be the narrowest of defeats for Smith's side.

Though his team exited the tournament, the Englishman was impressed by what he saw in GOAL 2019. “MES played a very attractive football. From what I’ve seen, the standard of football is quite high. It’s great to see college guys play so well,” said Smith.

"India performed brilliantly against Thailand and the UAE in AFC Asian Cup. These are good signs. If you look at the grassroots, then there is promise. This tournament is well organised and the lads get so much opportunity through this. It is very competitive. There is so much potential in India,” said Smith. His team had to play second best at the start of the game and looked shaky after Amal Raj picked up a caution in the fifth minute. Goals from Sukhil K K and Sarath gave MES College the upper hand in the match. MA College fought back and brought parity through goals from Prabhu and Nikhil. In extra-time MES College proved to be better shooters from 18 yards out. They won the tie-breakers 4-3.

Result

MES College Mampad 2 (Sukhil KK 16', Sarath 33') bt MA College Kothamangalam 2 (Prabhu 44', Nikhil 48'). Tie-breakers 4-3. Aggregate 6-5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp