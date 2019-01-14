I-League: Chennai City FC take on East Bengal in crucial clash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a game between two of the best attacking sides of the I-League, table toppers Chennai City FC take on Kolkata giants East Bengal in a return leg fixture in Coimbatore on Monday. Chennai had beaten East Bengal 2-1 when the teams met in Kolkata two months ago.

Chennai have 24 points from 11 matches. Sixth on the table with 19 points from 10 outings, East Bengal can move up to second if they win. A Chennai win, on the other hand, will be a big boost in the team’s quest for a maiden title.

After going unbeaten in their first eight games, Chennai suffered their first defeat against Real Kashmir. They have since beaten Shillong Lajong and Gokulam Kerala to maintain their position on the top of standings.

Pedro Manzi, their Spanish striker, has scored three hat-tricks so far for his 10 goals. His midfield compatriots Nestor Jesus and Sandro have 10 goals between them. The trio looks an unstoppable force.

Chennai’s coach Akbar Nawas said, “Playing at home is not an advantage or disadvantage. The style is different for every coach and team it varies with every match. We have good players and we don’t have anything to lose.”