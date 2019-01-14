Home Sport Football

Dani Ceballos late goal saves Real Madrid from another slip in La Liga

Madrid, which hadn't won in its two previous league games, moved past Alaves into fourth place, level on points with third-placed Sevilla, with both teams 10 points behind leader Barcelona.

Published: 14th January 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos celebrates with teammate after scoring during La Liga match against Betis at the Villamarin stadium in Seville (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEVILLE: Substitute Dani Ceballos scored from a free kick in the final minutes to save Real Madrid from another setback in the Spanish league title race on Sunday.

Ceballos sent his strike through a gap in the defensive wall to claim the winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Real Betis.

Ceballos, who joined Madrid from Betis before the start of last season, went on in the 74th minute to jeers from Betis fans and with Madrid on the defensive.

But when Casemiro earned a foul just outside the box, Ceballos stepped up to score the goal that will take some pressure off beleaguered Madrid coach Santiago Solari.

ALSO READ | Leo Messi scores record 400th goal in La Liga for Barcelona

"I had a lot of confidence and was eager to show what I can do," Ceballos said. "These three points are golden."

Madrid, which hadn't won in its two previous league games, moved past Alaves into fourth place, level on points with third-placed Sevilla, with both teams 10 points behind leader Barcelona.

Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric put Madrid in front in the 13th with a shot from the top of the area.

But Madrid's injury problems were compounded when Karim Benzema left the match at halftime after appearing to hurt his right hand.

Betis got the equalizer in the 67th when former Madrid midfielder Sergio Canales received a throughball from Giovani Lo Celso, fended off Nacho Fernandez and poked the ball under goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Madrid was already without Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois due to injury, while Lucas Vazquez was suspended.

Solari, however, still left Spain midfielder Francisco "Isco" Alarcon on his bench, even after Benzema went down. Instead he replaced Benzema with Cristo Gonzalez, a player from Madrid's reserve team.

Solari, who coached Madrid's reserve team until he was promoted to replace Julen Lopetegui in October, said that he didn't have anything "personal" against Isco, or Marcelo, whom he also left on the bench.

"Everyone can play, we are all part of a group. I have said so from day one," Solari said. "We can incorporate players from the reserve squad, just like is happening. Each player is important."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid La Liga Dani Ceballos Sevilla Luka Modric

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp