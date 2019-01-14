Home Sport Football

Goalkeeper David de Gea produces masterclass as Marcus Rashford strike helps Manchester United beat Tottenham 1-0

Interim manager Solskjaer has installed Rashford as his number one striker and was richly rewarded when the 21-year-old scored the decisive goal in the 44th minute.

Published: 14th January 2019 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's Erik Lamela, left, and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London, England, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester United proved on Sunday that their recovery under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no flash in the pan, with Marcus Rashford pouncing to seal a 1-0 win in a thrilling contest against Tottenham.

The two sides went toe-to-toe in an open game but while both teams had multiple chances, United goalkeeper David de Gea proved the difference, making a string of phenomenal saves.

Interim manager Solskjaer has installed Rashford as his number one striker and was richly rewarded when the 21-year-old scored the decisive goal in the 44th minute.

Paul Pogba sparkled for United, engaged in a personal duel with Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for periods of the second half.

United's victory is their fifth successive Premier League win under their temporary manager in a contest seen as his first major test since he took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho last month.

Earlier, Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham settled quickly into their fluid passing game at Wembley, enjoying the bulk of possession.

They went close to taking the lead when Harry Winks, seemingly unsure whether to shoot or cross, fired the ball across the face of the United goal after being played in by Son Heung-min.

Minutes later the visitors had a chance to take the lead when Ashley Young's cross fell to Jesse Lingard, who fired over from the corner of the six-yard box.

United, with Lingard, Anthony Martial and Rashford racing forward at every opportunity, looked dangerous and Martial forced Lloris into a smart low save with his legs.

The game lost a little of its frantic intensity midway through the first half.

Kane poked the ball into the net after being set up by Dele Alli but it was ruled out for offside.

Moussa Sissoko pulled up sharply with an apparent hamstring injury and although he returned to the pitch he was unable to continue, being replaced by Erik Lamela.

The decisive moment in the match came shortly before half-time.

- Rashford strikes -

Lingard cut out a careless cross-field ball from Kieran Trippier and nudged the ball to Pogba, who had time to look up and measure a raking cross-field pass to Rashford, racing down the right.

Rashford still had plenty to do but kept his nerve to fire right-footed past Lloris and into the far corner -- Lloris got fingertips to the ball but was unable to keep it out.

Pogba, whose relationship with Mourinho had deteriorated sharply, looks rejuvenated under Solskjaer -- he has been involved in eight goals under the interim boss, with four goals and four assists.

Tottenham came out of the blocks smartly after the restart and Kane looked certain to level from close range but De Gea saved brilliantly with his left foot before pulling off a fine save to deny an Alli headed effort.

Ashley Young sent over an inviting cross that Pogba headed straight at Lloris and the Spurs goalkeeper had to be alert to tip over another Pogba effort that came at the end of a long spell of United possession.

Spurs, roared on by a passionate home crowd, were building up a head of steam and Alli had a golden chance to equalise but De Gea was again equal to the task, saving with his legs.

The Spaniard produced yet another stunning save to keep out Toby Alderweireld before flying to his right to cling on to a Kane free-kick.

Spurs had further chances in a frenetic ending but could find no way past De Gea.

The win lifts United to level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal and six behind Chelsea, currently in the fourth and final Champions League spot, but Spurs remain nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David de Gea Marcus Rashford Manchester United Tottenham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp