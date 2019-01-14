Harry Kane injury could be 'massive problem' for Tottenham, says Mauricio Pochettino

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he fears a "massive problem" after Harry Kane limped off the Wembley pitch with an apparent ankle problem following his side's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Kane was hurt after clashing with United defender Phil Jones in the closing seconds of the match as the visitors dug deep to protect their 1-0 lead at Wembley on Sunday.

Pochettino said he would fret over Kane's fitness, with the 25-year-old set to undergo tests in the next few days while he is set to lose Son Heung-min to the Asian Cup.

"Of course if Harry Kane suffers an injury it would be a massive problem for us. That is my worry, that is our worry," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"It was a bad tackle in the last moment from a Manchester United player. It wasn't an intention, but it was a bad tackle.

"There's swelling now, we need to assess in the next few days. I hope it's not a big issue but he was limping off the pitch."

Pochettino hailed Tottenham's second-half performance as among the best in his tenure at the north London club, despite Marcus Rashford's first-half winner leaving them nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"In four-and-a-half years, that's the best performance I saw Tottenham play," Pochettino told reporters.

"The second half is one of the best performances I've seen from my team. I thought it was amazing."