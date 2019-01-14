Home Sport Football

Hong Kong investors interested in Inter Milan: Reports

The Chinese Suning Commerce Group purchased a controlling 68.55 percent stake in Inter in 2016.

Published: 14th January 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Hong Kong investors are ready to purchase Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir's 31 percent stake in Italian club Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy on Saturday.

The Chinese Suning Commerce Group purchased a controlling 68.55 percent stake in Inter in 2016.

Thohir had remained as president with 31 percent, but Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia are reporting that his stake is close to passing into the hands of an unnamed fund in Hong Kong.

Sky Italia said the fund is close to the Suning Holdings Group of Inter Milan's majority shareholder Zhang Jindong.

Negotiations are believed to be at an advanced stage and could be finalised within weeks.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported "the operation was well underway but not at the point of signatures".

Inter Milan have not won a Serie A title since 2010 when Jose Mourinho coached them to an historic treble including the Champions League.

The club are currently third in Serie A -- 14 points behind leaders Juventus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp