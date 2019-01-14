India vs Bahrain: Blue Tigers one step away from history

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of the talk surrounding the Indian football team prior to the Asian Cup was about wanting to see them open their account. Not even die hard fans were thinking of the knockout stages. But that is where the side stands now — set to face Bahrain and one step away from history. India had faced the same opposition on exactly same day eight years back, losing 5-2 to confirm their exit from the competition. Gouramangi Singh was a member of that particular group and even scored in that match. The defender admitted that a lot has changed since.

“Belief. That is what this team have in abundance. I remember after we went out, the likes of Sunil (Chhetri) and Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu) kept saying that we should try and play at this level more often. I’m glad that they have managed it. It seems the coach has instilled belief in them that they belong to this level and do not need to be scared. We were probably a bit overawed sometimes.”

Bahrain, ranked 113, are the better unit technically and their ranking does not do them justice. The West Asian nation hold the edge when it comes to head-to-head record. But the Blue Tigers have shown over the course of the last two years and in their most recent encounters, they do not give up without a fight.

The opener against Thailand was supposed to be beyond reach. But no one relayed that information to this squad. They went snapping into tackles and showed heart on way to a 4-1 win.

The next game against hosts UAE was expected to serve a lesson as to where the team stands. Though the visitors ended up on the losing side, they hit the woodwork twice while wasting a number of opportunities.

UAE coach and former Serie A winner Alberto Zaccheroni praised the Indians after the encounter, saying that he was surprised how good they really were.

Former striker IM Vijayan, who is in UAE as a national observer, said that not only the Italian but the public have also been impressed. “I was watching from the officer’s box here and some of the Arabs are shocked with the way we are playing. I have never seen players run so much on the pitch.”Against Bahrain, they will have to go one notch better because now, opponents have started taking them seriously. “We shouldn’t be holding the ball for long in the midfield. And since we don’t have many who unlock a crowded defence, a lot depends on Sunil,” felt former India star Renedy Singh.

The current scenario sees India in the second spot in Group A with three points from two games, one point behind the hosts. Thailand are third on goal difference while Bahrain are last with a solitary point.

The rejigged format means four of the best third-placed teams can make the next round and the Blue Tigers are within striking range. Even if they lose on Monday, Stephen Constantine’s wards can still make it provided the hosts beat Thailand. The Indians have a positive goal difference, while the last four groups have two teams each without a point as well as with a negative goal difference.

For the first time, the eleven on the field and the substitutes on the bench will feel the pressure. Sharjah could well turn out to be the pinnacle of the sport for the country in recent years. On the other hand, if they fail to make the cut, all the positive talk will take no time to disappear. Having silenced sceptics for the moment, Chhetri & Co need the ticket to the next round to create more believers.

Possibilities