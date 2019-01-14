Home Sport Football

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema injures right hand

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, kicks the ball. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema had to be substituted at half-time of Sunday's Spanish league match at Real Betis after hurting his right hand.

Madrid coach Santiago Solari said Benzema had fractured his hand.

"He was in a lot of pain," Solari said.

Madrid was already without Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois due to injury.

Benzema needed to be attended by team doctors when he fell after a brush with a Betis defender in first-half stoppage time.

He was replaced by reserve-team player Cristo Gonzalez during the break.

Benzema leads Madrid in scoring with 12 goals in all competitions this season.

