Former World Cup-winning coach Cesar Menotti hired as Argentina's national team's director

By AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina have hired former World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti as director of their national teams, the country's football association (AFA) announced on Monday.

"Welcome home Cesar," said AFA in a tweet, adding that Menotti would begin his new role on February 1.

His main task will be to put into action AFA president Claudio Tapia's 10-year plan for Argentina's various national teams.

Menotti, 80, guided Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 1978, beating the Netherlands in the final on home soil.

He was also coach four years later when as champions they were eliminated in the second group round after losing three out of five matches, including to eventual winners Italy and arch rivals Brazil.

He coached Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona for a year in the early 1980s when spearheaded by compatriot Diego Maradona they won the Copa del Rey, defeating bitter rivals Real Madrid in the final.

While he coached most of Argentina's biggest clubs, including Boca Juniors, River Plate and Independiente, it was with little Huracan that he won the Argentine top-flight title in 1973.