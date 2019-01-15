Home Sport Football

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp delighted Fabinho gives him options in central defence

Croatian Dejan Lovren added to the problems in central defence when the World Cup finalist suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers last Monday.

Published: 15th January 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Brazil midfielder Fabinho impressed Jurgen Klopp enough in central defence in Saturday's 1-0 win over Brighton to reassure the Liverpool manager he can be a reliable stop-gap partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Croatian Dejan Lovren added to the problems in central defence when the World Cup finalist suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers last Monday.

Joe Gomez is still out with a foot injury although Cameroon international Joel Matip has returned to training after recovering from a broken collarbone.

Klopp, though, enthused over Fabinho's performance against an admittedly limited Brighton attack which leaves his side seven points clear of Manchester City, although the champions can reduce it to four if they beat Wolves later on Monday.

"He is a brilliant player and I am happy that he can play (against Brighton) -- it's now pretty clear (that he can play in defence)," said Klopp. 

"It's not like it came one attack after the other from Brighton.

"We had the ball most of the time, so then it makes sense to have a good footballer in that position.

"He did well in these situations (dealing with the high ball) and with (playing) the ball it's absolutely clear. He has a defending brain and can do it in different positions, it's good."

Klopp is also hopeful that his young full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has not damaged his ankle too badly.

The 20-year-old England international failed to start against Brighton after turning his ankle when warming up.

"Trent on the ground -- he's a hard boy so that's not a good sign and the doc came, something with the ankle," said the 51-year-old German.

"And it was pretty painful. He made the sprints, but I didn't like the way he did the sprints because when he slowed down, I thought it looked a bit like limping.

"I don't know exactly what it was and I hope it will not take long, that he doesn't feel it any more."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp