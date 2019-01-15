TNIE Goal 2019: MD College stun SN College with last kick of the ball

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MD College, Pazhanji, Thrissur, scored with the last kick of the ball to stun S N College, Kannur, 2-1 in the pre-quarter final match of the TNIE Goal 2019 inter-college football tournament here on Monday. The game was evenly poised at 1-1 and heading for the tie-breaker when Riaz headed MD College into the quarter-final.

MD College had the perfect start. They opened the scoring in the second minute. A quick passage of play from Mohamed Nabeel and Ridhin allowed the latter the space and time to shoot. He fired the ball through the crowded S N College defence and into goal from the edge of the area.The Kannur side had a few chances in the first half. Anoop C drew a save from the MD College goalkeeper Ajfal KA.

M D College were playing on the counter and Mohammed Murshio stretched the SN College defence from one such attack. However, he failed to make the chance count by blazing his shot over the bar. S N College were trying to pass the ball around and Asfar K P was trying to feed his forwards at every opportunity.

MD College defence led by Mohammed Haseeb managed to keep Asfar and co under control.

Hasseb made a crucial clearance when Anoop C was through on goal.

SN College kept the majority of possession and they eventually got an equaliser in the 80th minute.

MD College goalkeeper Ajfal KA raced out of his line to close down Rahul P who was through on goal. Rahul flicked the ball over the goalkeeper.The game was heading into tie-breaker when MD College won a free-kick on the left side of the penalty box.

The free-kick was taken by M Aslam who curled the ball into the six yard box. Riyaz Mohammed Sharif rose highest to nod it past SN College keeper Ahmad Asfar. The referee blew the whistle by the time the ball was placed back at the centre circle.

Result

M D College, Pazhanji, Thrissur 2 (Ridhin 2’, Riaz 90+3’) bt S N College, Kannur 1 (Rahul P 80’)