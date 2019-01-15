Home Sport Football

PSG wary of Manchester United's energy ahead of Champions League clash

PSG and United meet first in Manchester on February 12, with the second leg taking place in the French capital on March 6.

Published: 15th January 2019 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claps after the English Premier League match between Cardiff City and Manchester United at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday Dec. 22, 2018. | AP

By AFP

DOHA: Paris Saint-Germain stars said Monday the French champions were wary of Manchester United's new-found form as they prepare for their last 16 Champions League clash against the revived Premier League side.

PSG and United meet first in Manchester on February 12, with the second leg taking place in the French capital on March 6.

United beat another Champions League side, Tottenham, at the weekend to record their sixth successive victory under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a run of results that has made PSG sit up and take notice.

"I think after the departure of Jose Mourinho Manchester United has a new energy," said striker Edinson Cavani, speaking at French champions' winter training camp in Doha, Qatar.

"They have started to win matches and have more continuity."

He added that three-times winners of the European Cup/Champions League were "a strong group".

When the draw was made, many made PSG clear favourites to win the tie with an uninspired United well off-the-pace in the Premier League title race.

But they are a team transformed since Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, with a revival capped off by this weekend's impressive victory away at Spurs that has them closing in on the European spots after falling way behind.

Central to that transformation has been World Cup winner Paul Pogba and his France teammate Kylian Mbappe said United had a "strong squad".

"I think Manchester United is always a top side," said Mbappe.

"It's not easy to play any team in the Champions League, we are going to do our best."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp