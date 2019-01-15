TNIE GOAL 2019: Devagiri St Joseph’s grind it out to enter quarters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, sprung a surprise to beat a much-fancied Christ College, Irinjalakuda, and entered the quarterfinals of the TNIE GOAL 2019 inter-college football tournament at the Maharaja's College Stadium here on Monday. Aided by the brilliance of their goalkeeper Mohammed Aarshal, St Joseph's hung on to their 1-0 lead in face of the fierce attack from the Irinjalakuda side.

Players of St Joseph's College, Devagiri, Kozhikode

and Christ College, Irinjalakuda vie for the ball | A Sanesh

Christ College would be scratching their heads wondering how they lost a match they dominated completely.St Joseph's went ahead early in the game through an own goal in the 6th minute when Ajeesh deflected a strike from Faisal Rahman into his own net. Christ College created a number of chances after going behind. But St Joseph’s showed that defending is an art in itself. Aarshal was the pick of the players. He made some stunning saves throughout the match.

In fact, it was his saves that helped St Joseph’s beat NSS College, Manjeri in the opening round.

For major part of the match, the battle was between Aarshal and the Christ College forwards. He denied Rithin Rappai and Jamsheer P K with point-blank saves. Christ came agonisingly close when Rithin hit the crossbar. St Joseph’s defence managed quell a barrage of attacks throughout the game to earn victory. In the process, Devagiri side also earned four bookings.

Faisal Rahman, M Dineesh, Mohammed Ijas and Mohamed Arshal all picked up yellow cards. St Joseph’s did have a golden opportunity of their own to increase the lead when Shanushaheed found himself unmarked inside the box. He had the time and space to score but ended up fluffing his lines.Faisal Rahman and Ijas put on a solid performance for St Joseph’s. They may not have played an attractive game, but all that mattered in the end was the win.