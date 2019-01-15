Home Sport Football

Stephen Constantine steps down as India coach after AFC Asian Cup exit

Constantine took over as the coach of the Indian team in 2015 in his second stint and managed to guide them into the Asian Cup after a hiatus of eight years.

Published: 15th January 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Stephen Constantine

Under Stephen Constantine, India broke into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings last year from the 173rd spot in 2015 (File Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By IANS

SHARJAH:  Stephen Constantine resigned as the head coach of the Indian football team after they crashed out of the AFC Asian Cup here on Monday.

India needed a draw against Bahrain in their final group match to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time ever in their history.

However, their hearts were broken in in cruel fashion as an 89th minute penalty from Jamal Rashed handed Bahrain all three points.

READ | India crash out of AFC Asian Cup with 0-1 defeat to Bahrain in final group game

Immediately after the defeat, Constantine announced that he has decided to step down from his position.

"Stephen Constantine is stepping down after this game. I was here for four years. My objective from day 1 was to qualify for the Asian Cup. I have done that and we have broken a few records.

"I am proud of the players for what they have given. I have to thank the AIFF for the support. My cycle has finished. It's time for me to move on," he told reporters at the post match press conference.

India got off to a flying start with an emphatic 4-1 win over Thailand. But defeats to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain saw them finish last in their group.

Constantine took over as the coach of the Indian team in 2015 in his second stint and managed to guide them into the Asian Cup after a hiatus of eight years.

Earlier, Constantine had coached India from 2002 to 2005.

Under Constantine, India broke into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings last year from the 173rd spot in 2015.

"I am bitterly disappointed. To go out in the 90th minute due to a penalty is really tough. The boys gave everything.

"We perhaps did not create enough chances as we did in the previous two games. We go home," the coach said reflecting on the game.

Asked what was the thought behind starting Rowlin Borges in place of Anirudh Thapa, he explained: "Borges is one of the best passers of the ball in India. When he gets on the ball, he can create things in terms of getting the ball out to Udanta and Hali. Also Thapa had a back injury, it wasn't a major injury. We just thought Borges would give us fresh legs."

Constantine stressed that India did not deserve to bow of the competition so early after their brave brand of football.

"I don't think we deserved to go out of the group. The boys have exceeded expectations. Unlucky we could not score 3-4 against the UAE."


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stephen Constantine India vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup Indian football team Indian football team head coach AIFF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp