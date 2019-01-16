Home Sport Football

Alexander-Arnold injury leaves Liverpool short of defensive options

The England international sustained a problem in the warm-up before Saturday's 1-0 win at Brighton but played the full 90 minutes.

Published: 16th January 2019 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be sidelined for up to a month with knee damage, leaving the Premier League leaders short of defensive options.

The England international sustained a problem in the warm-up before Saturday's 1-0 win at Brighton but played the full 90 minutes.

However, he now faces an extended spell on the sidelines, with a knee ligament issue.

Joe Gomez is still working his way back to fitness after a broken foot and right-back Nathaniel Clyne was loaned to Bournemouth earlier this month.

James Milner appears the likely candidate to start at the back in Saturday's home game against Crystal Palace, although fellow midfielder Fabinho, who played centre-back at the weekend because Joel Matip, Gomez and Dejan Lovren are not fully fit, could potentially fill in.

Matip was an unused substitute against Brighton after recovering from a broken collarbone while Gomez has yet to return to full training.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also sustained a knock to his knee at Brighton.

He is being assessed on a day-to-day basis and, while he has not yet been ruled out, he appears a major doubt for the Palace game.

Despite their injury concerns, Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders still have the best defensive record and midfielder Milner has singled out goalkeeper Alisson Becker as his player of the season so far.

The Brazil international, a summer signing from Roma, has kept 13 clean sheets in 22 appearances, conceding just 10 goals in total.

"It's hard to pick out one player because everyone in the squad has done so well, not just the 11 who are starting," Milner told Liverpool's official magazine.

"I think maybe one you could select is Alisson. Coming to a new league is never easy."

"He's been unbelievable for us this season so far and I believe that he'll be a massive, massive player for us going forward," Milner added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp