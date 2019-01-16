Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus vows no let-up in Liverpool title chase

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Gabriel Jesus says his confidence has soared after his recent goal glut, vowing that Manchester City will not let up in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Brazil striker scored another two, taking his tally to seven in three appearances, as City beat Wolves 3-0 on Monday to cut Liverpool's lead back to four points.

The 21-year-old, who has now 14 goals for the season, said: "I am feeling good and my confidence is better for scoring goals.

"It's important to me because I am a striker who plays for a big club with amazing players, management and staff, so I need to score goals -- but I helped the team by playing well. The team played very well to win the game.

"We believe in every single game and every competition. We are training and working a lot for the moment when they give out the title at the end of the season.

"We are second in the Premier League and want to win it. We need to go on to the pitch in every single game and win it."

City, the defending champions, beat Liverpool earlier this month before emphatic cup wins over Rotherham and Burton and are back on track after losing three Premier League matches in December.

Such is their strength in depth that Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez were on the bench.

"Everyone is fit now and wants to play," Jesus said. "It's amazing, because you want to play but are happy for who is playing. We have amazing players and it's difficult for the manager to pick players to play."