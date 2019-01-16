Home Sport Football

That Viking feeling: Iceland 'thunderclap' takes Asian Cup by storm

India captain Sunil Chhetri led his team of unlikely Vikings in a lusty thunderclap after the Blue Tigers thrashed Thailand 4-1 in Abu Dhabi.

Published: 16th January 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri (File Photo | AP)

Sunil Chhetri (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

ABU DHABI: The bone-shaking "Viking thunderclap" made famous by Iceland fans at Euro 2016 has become a smash hit in the most unlikely of places -- at the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

An expression of solidarity between supporters and players, the iconic slow chant -- accompanied by a single clap in unison -- has been adopted by fans of teams including China, India, Thailand, Lebanon and Iran.

India captain Sunil Chhetri led his team of unlikely Vikings in a lusty thunderclap after the Blue Tigers thrashed Thailand 4-1 in Abu Dhabi.

Chinese fans followed suit after their team's 2-1 win over Kyrgyzstan, and it has gathered pace since.

"Nobody does it like we do of course -- but it's really cool that more countries are using it to support their team," Hilmar Jokull, vice chairman of Iceland's noisy Tolfan supporters group, told AFP.

"We're just a tiny country in the middle of nowhere and we're not expecting anyone to copy us -- especially countries of more than a billion people.

"The Viking clap gets the players pumped up," he added. "It gives them an adrenalin shock."

Iceland, with a modest population of just 340,000, famously reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, knocking out England along the way.

Their passionate fans also won admirers around the world, although -- whisper it -- the thunderclap actually originated in Scotland, and supporters of Icelandic side Stjarnan pinched it after a Europa League game in 2014.

"They took it from Motherwell, but I think it's similar to the technique Vikings used when they were sailing," insisted Jokull. 

"Banging a drum to keep the rhythm going while they were rowing."

'Samheldni'

Wales and France also celebrated victories at Euro 2016 with impromptu versions of the Icelandic chant, which gradually gathers speed and ends with a throaty cry of "Huh!"

For Iceland supporters, particularly Tolfan's "ultra"-style fans, the thunderclap is a serious business, expressing the Icelandic concept of "samheldni" -- which combines elements of unity and cohesion.

"All your muscles go tense," explained Jokull. 

"The sense of communion and togetherness between the team and the fans is amazing."

Chinese fan Lin Dewei said his fellow supporters had adopted the thunderclap to "show the players love".

"To tell them 'jiayo!' (fight) and also to say thank you for wearing the red shirt of China," he added.

Thai fan David Prasong thought the thunderclap came from the Queen song "We Will Rock You" -- until corrected.

"Embarrassing," he grinned. "But it feels great to be part of it."

While some fans at the Asian Cup may not be familiar with the chant's origins, they make up for it with enthusiasm.

"I watched Euro 2016 and Iceland's fans looked like they were having great fun," said Lin. "That's what it's about really."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Viking thunderclap Asian Cup thunderclap Iceland Sunil Chhetri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp