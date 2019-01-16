Home Sport Football

Tottenham striker Harry Kane out until March with ankle injury

Kane sustained the injury to his left ankle in the closing moments of the 1-0 loss at Wembley and scans have now confirmed the extent of the problem.

Published: 16th January 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's Harry Kane sits on the pitch with an injury after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London, England, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be sidelined until March after suffering ankle ligament damage in Sunday's defeat against Manchester United.

Kane sustained the injury to his left ankle in the closing moments of the 1-0 loss at Wembley and scans have now confirmed the extent of the problem.

It is the third successive season the England captain has missed games due to an ankle injury.

"Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday's match against Manchester United," a statement on Tottenham's website said on Tuesday.

"The striker will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March."

Kane was injured after being caught between United defenders Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof while trying to set up a last-minute chance for Tottenham.

He received treatment after the full-time whistle before walking off the pitch clearly in severe discomfort.

Vowing to return as fast as possible, Kane wrote on his Twitter account: "Injuries are part of the game but no one will be working harder to get back fit. Thanks for the messages."

Kane's absence is a major blow for Tottenham as they chase the first trophy of manager Mauricio Pochettino's five-year reign.

The 25-year-old is Tottenham's top scorer this season with 20 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

He had scored seven times in his last seven matches to keep third-placed Tottenham in with an outside chance in the Premier League title hunt, the north Londoners sitting nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Kane, who won the Golden Boot as the World Cup's leading marksman last year, also scored the penalty winner against Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

Now he will miss the second leg at Chelsea next week, as well as the FA Cup fourth-round trip to Crystal Palace and at least six crucial league games.

The first leg of Tottenham's Champions League last-16 tie at home to Borussia Dortmund will also come too soon for Kane.

He faces a race to be fit for the north London derby against Arsenal on March 2 and the second leg at Dortmund three days later.

England boss Gareth Southgate will hope Kane is back in contention for England's opening Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic on March 22.

More immediately, with South Korea forward Son Heung-min away on international duty and Brazil winger Lucas Moura also injured, Pochettino is left with Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen as his only fit senior forwards.

Speaking before tests confirmed Kane's ligament damage, Pochettino had already admitted he was "worried" about the situation.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko was also injured against United to further deplete Pochettino's options.

Janssen has endured a wretched time with Tottenham, while Llorente has hardly played either, although he did score a hat-trick in the recent FA Cup third-round win at fourth-tier Tranmere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp