Two Tamil Nadu boys to train, play for 1 month at AD Alcorcon in Spain

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two Tamil Nadu lads have been selected to train and play for a month in the International Academy of AD Alcorcon in Spain.

Lijo Francis and Shyjin, both mid-fielders from Kanyakumari district in the state, were picked during Football Trials 19, a football talent search, which concluded here Wednesday.

The participants were assessed by Jose Gonzalez, Director of the International Academy of AD Alcorcon and Nuria Palomo Leon, a coach at the academy.

Two players each from Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra, apart from Tamil Nadu will be selected and will get an opportunity to play and train in Spain for one month at AD Alcorcon, a press note said.

The initiative is a brainchild of David Anand, founder of Football Plus Professional Soccer Academy, who associated with Ad Alcorcon, with an aim of creating world-class players.