AFC Asian Cup: Well done team India, to be fair

NEW DELHI: It was probably not how he would have wanted to go out. After India’s win in their Asian Cup opener against Thailand, Stephen Constantine would have expected to announce his decision at the end of a Round of 16 tie, his entire reign vindicated by his team’s show in a single tournament. Instead, the Englishman had to choose a more sombre atmosphere for his farewell speech, delivering it after India failed to qualify for the knockouts.

Embarrassing losses, morale-boosting wins, selection howlers, inspired gambles on a couple of youngsters and even an alleged player revolt — Constantine’s four-year reign had it all. There is no denying that Indian football is a vastly different landscape from when he took over — the circumstances of his exit as compared to that of his predecessor will tell you that. If Wim Koevermans bid goodbye at Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri to four or five journalists after a loss to Palestine, Constantine’s exit came at Asia’s continental showpiece. Koevermans’ call made few heads turn. Constantine’s declaration was followed by criticism and praise on news outlets and social media. It was not ignored.

Of course, it would be as naive to give Constantine all the credit for the good stuff, as it would be to deride him for all the team’s shortcomings. But here are the facts. Constantine’s men held China but lost to Guam. They went on a 13-match unbeaten run of which seven were competitive games. Ranking manipulation or not, India went from 173 in the FIFA table to 95. They qualified for an Asian Cup easily, albeit a 24-team one, not a 16-team one. He gave debuts to 49 players. A lot of them probably did not deserve it, but some — Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa and Ashique Kuruniyan — look like players to build a future team around. But now, it’s time to say au revoir and move on. A new coach will have to be found soon — the senior team may not have matches until the second half of the year, but the U23 side has Asian Championship qualifiers in March. The last time, Constantine was coach.

The usual names have been floated — Ashley Westwood, Albert Roca — and the AIFF has a job on its hands. Shyam Thapa, head of their technical committee, expects a new man to be in charge within a month and a half. “Now that he (Constantine) has resigned, there is nothing to be done with regards to him,” he said. “Stephen has done well, but now we need to look for a coach who can take the team further. The new man will have to be someone who understands Indian football.”

Fellow technical committee member Abhishek Yadav revealed that an ad will be placed soon. “We will meet next week and take the first step — decide on putting out an ad,” he said. “Everything will be done transparently. Stephen has done a lot of good work including bringing through youngsters. We have to look at someone who can continue that.”