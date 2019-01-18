Home Sport Football

Bayern boss Niko Kova urges James Rodriguez to play for his future

The 27-year-old, who has six months left on his two-year deal with Real, has started just five Bundesliga games this season and missed Bayern's last six league games of 2018 with a knee injury.

Published: 18th January 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has challenged James Rodriguez to "play for his future" as the clock ticks down on the Colombian superstar's loan from Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old, who has six months left on his two-year deal with Real, has started just five Bundesliga games this season and missed Bayern's last six league games of 2018 with a knee injury.

Time is now running out for Rodriguez, who broke through at the 2014 World Cup where he finished top scorer, to secure his future at the German champions.

"He's playing for his future. Everyone, who wants a new contract, has to put in their best performances. That also applies to him, but I am sure he will do it," said Kovac.

Both Spanish and English media report that Liverpool, who Bayern face in the last 16 of the Champions League next month, are interested in him.

Bayern's senior bosses have said they want to sign Rodriguez permanently and Kovac has urged the Colombian to prove himself ahead of Bayern's first league match of 2019 at Hoffenheim on Friday. 

"I have talked to him several times and I can see that he's motivated and focused," added Kovac.

"He wants to play and has to prove that he is able to help the team."

Bayern have lost their last two visits to Hoffenheim and need a win to keep the pressure on league leaders Borussia Dortmund, who are six points clear in the table.

"Hoffenheim are dangerous, as we found out in our last match when they equalised and we had to work hard to win the game," said Kovac, remembering the 3-1 home win in August when Adam Szalai hit a second-half equaliser for Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena.

"It will be tough and we need to win to keep the pressure on Borussia Dortmund."

Kovac believes the ankle injury to French winger Kingsley Coman, which kept him out until late November, is the reason why Bayern are not top of the league.

"I have to admit the injury to Kingsley Coman hit us hard," said Kovac.

"Although it's impossible to prove, I think if Coman had not been missing, we wouldn't have dropped six points in the first half of the season and maybe we would be top of the table.

"He is fit and doesn't feel any pain.

"That's very important and because Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery won't be able to play, I expect him to take over and bring his skills."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp