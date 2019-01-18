Home Sport Football

Juventus move to next target in Serie A as AC Milan 'lick wounds'

Unbeaten Juventus host bottom club Chievo in Turin on Monday, a team they opened their season against with a 3-2 win in Verona, looking to stretch their lead to 12 points after 20 games.

Published: 18th January 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso conceded his side will have to lick their wounds and come out fighting after losing the Italian Super Cup trophy to an all-conquering Juventus who turn their focus back to their next target -- an eighth consecutive Serie A title -- after the three-week winter break in Italy.

Unbeaten Juventus host bottom club Chievo in Turin on Monday, a team they opened their season against with a 3-2 win in Verona, looking to stretch their lead to 12 points after 20 games.

Massimiliano Allegri's side currently have a nine-point advantage on second-placed Napoli who face a tricky test against Lazio on Sunday.

"We've started 2019 on the right foot. Forward to the next target," warned Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the only goal in Jeddah against Milan in midweek to bring his tally to 16 in all competitions.

It was Allegri's tenth trophy as Juventus boss and, after losing two of the last three Super Cup trophies, a boost in his side's assault on all fronts including the Champions League.

AC Milan -- in fifth, one point behind Lazio -- are looking for a morale-boosting return to the Champions League places against a Genoa side who have just one win in their last 12 league games.

"We lick our wounds," said Gattuso, who will watch the match from the stands after receiving a one-match touchline ban for angrily protesting a refereeing decision in Jeddah.

It was a punishing game in the heat for AC Milan who will also be without suspended trio Franck Kessie, Alessio Romagnoli and Davide Calabria in Genoa.

Kessie was shown a straight red card while Calabria was booked for a foul and captain Romagnoli also given a yellow card for dissent.

Spanish midfielder Suso, however, returns from suspension after missing the Super Cup.

"We have to remain calm," said Gattuso. "The important thing is recouping our energy."

No fans, no problem for Inter

Inter Milan host Sassuolo behind closed doors in their San Siro stadium as punishment for racist chanting by their fans towards Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly before the winter break.

The club -- comfortably in third place seven points ahead of fourth-placed Lazio -- have been allowed to invite local schoolchildren to the match against Sassuolo. 

But Luciano Spalletti's side proved that an empty stadium was no obstacle as they cruised into the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with a 6-2 win over second-tier Benevento last week.

Koulibaly, meanwhile, remains suspended for Napoli's game against Lazio at the San Paolo Stadium.

The Senegalese defender will serve the second of a two-match ban for his sending off against Inter, for sarcastically applauding the referee.

Resurgent Roma, in sixth, continue their push for Champions League football at home against Torino.

"Despite some difficulties, we are still there," said Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. 

"It would be absurd for Roma not to get into the top four of the Italian championship."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Juventus AC Milan Serie A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp