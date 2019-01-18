Home Sport Football

RB Leipzig give Bayern Munich-target Timo Werner extension ultimatium

With the Bundesliga to resume this weekend after the winter break, fourth-placed Leipzig host current leaders Borussia Dortmund in a mouth-watering clash on Sunday.

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, center, celebrates together with his teammates after scoring a goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Bayern Munich. | AP

BERLIN: RB Leipzig have given Timo Werner an ultimatum to sign a contract extension by the end of the season with Bayern Munich already having expressed interest in the Germany striker.

Curiously, Werner, 22, has yet to score against Dortmund in seven  previous meetings for either Leipzig or previous club Stuttgart.

However, the hot-shot Germany forward has been told he has six months to make up his mind about his future, with his contract to expire in June 2020.

"Logically, we need to know by the end of the season at the latest how things will continue, because obviously a club like us can't allow Timo Werner to go into the final year of his contract," Leipzig's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff told Kicker magazine.

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac has described the striker as a player with "very good skills" and Werner has previously hinted at a move to Munich, "if you play at RB Leipzig and want to stay in Germany, there is really only one club to switch to".

Leipzig will not let him leave on a free transfer, especially with Dortmund, Liverpool and Real Madrid also reportedly interested

Werner, who has scored nine goals in 23 internationals for Germany, has said he wants to play under Julian Nagelsmann, one of Germany's rising star coaches who will take over at Leipzig next season - but he needs to sign a contract extension or will be sold, Mintzlaff made clear.

"We feel that our arguments have got through to the player and his advisor," the Leipzig boss added, leaving Werner with a decision to make.

