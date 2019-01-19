Home Sport Football

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund to launch super-sub Paco Alcacer from bench against RB Leipzig

Dortmund have never won at the Red Bull Arena where they have drawn and lost in two previous visits.

Paco Alcacer

Borussia Dortmund's Spanish forward Paco Alcacer (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre says goal-ace Paco Alcacer will again start on the bench when the Bundesliga leaders resume their season at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Dortmund start the second half of the season in Germany six points clear, but second-placed Bayern Munich could close the gap away to Hoffenheim on Friday.

Alcacer has been a sensation since joining from Barcelona last August, scoring 12 goals in as many league games. 

But 11 of those have been off the bench including a hat-trick as a replacement in October's thrilling 4-3 win at home to Augsburg.

The 25-year-old Spanish striker also came on to score the winner in the key 3-2 home victory over Bayern in November. 

Alcacer suffered a thigh injury in late December which restricted his participation winter training camp in Marbella and makes him unlikely to start in Leipzig, but Favre says the striker will feature at some stage.

"His injury was a strain. It took some time, that's clear, but now he's fit and he is able to play," Favre said.

"Of course he didn't participate in every training session (in Marbella) and he didn't play a game over 90 minutes, but he will be there - for sure."

Alcacer is a potent weapon alongside fleet-footed winger Marco Reus, who is fit again after illness. Between them the pair have scored 23 of Dortmund's 44 league goals this season.

