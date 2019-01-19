Home Sport Football

Manager Solskjaer warns Manchester United players over complacency

Solskjaer has won all six of his matches in charge since taking over from Jose Mourinho on December 19, and will look to keep that sequence going at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United of the dangers of complacency as they prepare to face Brighton after beating Tottenham to extend their perfect record under the interim boss.

Solskjaer has won all six of his matches in charge since taking over from Jose Mourinho on December 19, and will look to keep that sequence going at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Arguably the most impressive victory in the sequence came last Sunday, when Tottenham were beaten 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a Marcus Rashford goal and an eye-catching goalkeeping display from David de Gea.

"As I've said before, you go into every single game as a Manchester United coach, as a player or manager, thinking you'll win the next one, that's just the nature of this club," said Solskjaer.

"We've had six good games but the next one is the most important one. You cannot be too confident. It’s complacency you have to be wary of. It's the other side of it.

"I want players to be confident but not be complacent and take their foot off the pedal because that's a big difference for me. I want them go into games full of confidence, taking people on, getting the crowd with them because that’s what it's about."

Solskjaer has yet to see the best of forward Alexis Sanchez, who missed last Sunday's win at Tottenham with a minor hamstring problem.

"He's champing at the bit in training," he said. He's attitude has been fantastic in training and I'm looking forward to seeing him."

The interim boss has played down the suggestion that he is responsible for coaxing better performances out of the players since last month's departure of Mourinho, adding that he was confident the former United manager would be back in work soon.

He said: "Yeah, why shouldn't he? He's a fantastic manager and with the results he's had I don’t think he'll be struggling for work."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchetser United Manchetser United manager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp