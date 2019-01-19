Manager Solskjaer warns Manchester United players over complacency

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United of the dangers of complacency as they prepare to face Brighton after beating Tottenham to extend their perfect record under the interim boss.

Solskjaer has won all six of his matches in charge since taking over from Jose Mourinho on December 19, and will look to keep that sequence going at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Arguably the most impressive victory in the sequence came last Sunday, when Tottenham were beaten 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a Marcus Rashford goal and an eye-catching goalkeeping display from David de Gea.

"As I've said before, you go into every single game as a Manchester United coach, as a player or manager, thinking you'll win the next one, that's just the nature of this club," said Solskjaer.

"We've had six good games but the next one is the most important one. You cannot be too confident. It’s complacency you have to be wary of. It's the other side of it.

"I want players to be confident but not be complacent and take their foot off the pedal because that's a big difference for me. I want them go into games full of confidence, taking people on, getting the crowd with them because that’s what it's about."

Solskjaer has yet to see the best of forward Alexis Sanchez, who missed last Sunday's win at Tottenham with a minor hamstring problem.

"He's champing at the bit in training," he said. He's attitude has been fantastic in training and I'm looking forward to seeing him."

The interim boss has played down the suggestion that he is responsible for coaxing better performances out of the players since last month's departure of Mourinho, adding that he was confident the former United manager would be back in work soon.

He said: "Yeah, why shouldn't he? He's a fantastic manager and with the results he's had I don’t think he'll be struggling for work."