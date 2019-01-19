Home Sport Football

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini out with calf injury

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini (File | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Solskjaer said his Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini is facing up to four weeks out of action with a calf injury.

The Belgium midfielder has made just two substitute appearances for United since Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho.

Newspaper reports this week suggested that Fellaini, who signed a two-year contract in June, would be allowed to leave during the January transfer window.

His injury would appear to have ended the prospect of that happening, while Solskjaer has given the midfielder some reassurance by suggesting that he has an "X-factor".

"There's an X-factor in different players. We all know Felli's X-factor. He'll be working hard to get back in when all the big games are coming as well."

With Fellaini injured, Solskjaer has suggested that Scott McTominay's chances of going out on loan may have receded.

Celtic have been in negotiations with United about taking the Scotland midfielder on loan, but the caretaker manager appears reluctant to sanction a deal.

He said: "Scott is working hard. He's a young boy I still believe in. We're working on his contract. With the injuries to Felli as well and the squad we have, I'm not sure we're going to see any movement."

