Borussia Dortmund wins 1-0 at Leipzig to stay 6 clear in Bundesliga

Published: 20th January 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Borussia DOrtmund Witsel

Borussia Dortmund's scorer Axel Witsel (L) and his teammates celebrate the opening goal during the German Bundesliga against RB Leipzig (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki starred in a 1-0 win at Leipzig that kept the Bundesliga leader six points clear of Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The home side pushed hard for an equalizer after Axel Witsel's early strike for Dortmund, but Buerki was consistently in the right place at the right time to keep his team ahead.

Marcel Sabitzer should have levelled after the break, and again midway through the second half, but Buerki got the better of their one-on-one situations.

Witsel fired the visitors ahead in the 19th minute, blasting the ball in off the underside of the crossbar after Lukasz Piszczek helped on a corner.

"The first half was good, the second half we suffered a little too much," Witsel said. "In the end we are happy."

Dortmund substitute Paco Alcacer struck the crossbar in the last minute, and the Spanish striker also had a goal ruled out for offside earlier.

French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin went close late on for Leipzig, which remained in fourth spot, five points behind Borussia Moenchengladbach after 18 matches.

United States midfielder Tyler Adams, signed by Leipzig from sister club New York Red Bulls during the winter transfer window, remained on the bench for the home side.

Bosz debut ruined

Alassane Plea scored as Moenchengladbach consolidated third place with a 1-0 win at local rival Bayer Leverkusen.

The France forward struck with the visitors' first shot on goal in the 37th minute, ruining Peter Bosz's debut as Leverkusen coach.

Bosz, who formerly coached Dortmund, has replaced Heiko Herrlich, who was fired on Dec. 23 despite a run of four wins from five games in all competitions. The club said there had been a "stagnation" in development.

