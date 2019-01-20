Home Sport Football

Ligue 1: Thierry Henry furious after VAR 'stops working' in latest Monaco loss

Monaco had been on the wrong end of a controversial VAR decision in midweek when Nice's Youcef Atal won a penalty despite appearing to take a dive in their 1-1 draw.

Published: 20th January 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Monaco coach Thierry Henry. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MONACO: Beleaguered Monaco coach Thierry Henry claimed that VAR stopped working during his struggling side's 5-1 thrashing at home by Strasbourg on Saturday, saying that they should have been awarded a penalty.

Henry told reporters, "I have a scoop for you" as he entered his post-match press conference after a humiliating defeat which left the principality club second-bottom in the Ligue 1 table and three points from safety.

"There was a foul on (winger) Rony Lopes in the box when it was 2-1," said the 41-year-old. "The fourth official told me: 'I'm really sorry Mr Henry, but VAR isn't working'."

Monaco had been on the wrong end of a controversial VAR decision in midweek when Nice's Youcef Atal won a penalty despite appearing to take a dive in their 1-1 draw.

"If it was a penalty for Atal, then it was 10,000 times a penalty for Rony Lopes," said Henry.

"So I would like to know why VAR wasn't working for Monaco, and then started working again just after. Bizarre.

"We created a penalty where he (Strasbourg midfielder Jonas Martin) is late. He takes his leg... I need to be told why it wasn't working on a blatant penalty."

Monaco were made to pay for their own mistakes by Strasbourg, with Brazilian defender Naldo sent off in the seventh minute and his fellow new signing Cesc Fabregas gifting the visitors their third goal by losing possession inside his own area.

But Henry insisted that the result was down to the brief lack of VAR.

"Yes (you can put the result down to a refereeing error). At that time, we came back with 10 men against a team that was starting to doubt," the former Arsenal great said.

His Strasbourg counterpart Thierry Laurey confirmed that the officials told the coaches that VAR was briefly not functioning.

"I put myself in Thierry's place, but there are times when technology doesn't work," he said.

"It's already happened in Ligue 1 in one or two matches... That's not why you'll win a match."

It was perhaps the worst day of his short managerial career so far for Henry, with his team, French champions in 2017 and runners-up last term, still winless at home in the league this season.

Several players, led by goalkeeper Diego Benaglio and captain Radamel Falcao, were seen arguing with fans at the Stade Louis II long after the final whistle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thierry Henry VAR Monaco Ligue 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp