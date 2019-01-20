Home Sport Football

Me? To Bayern Munich? Never: Dortmund skipper Marco Reus

Reus is Dortmund born and bred, having come up through their youth academy, and is in great form on the left wing, with 11 goals in 17 league games for the league leaders.

Published: 20th January 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus. | AP

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany winger Marco Reus has insisted he will never take the well-worn path of joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund as the bitter Bundesliga rivals remain locked in a battle for the title.

Reus is Dortmund born and bred, having come up through their youth academy, and is in great form on the left wing, with 11 goals in 17 league games for the league leaders ahead of their clash with RB Leipzig on Saturday night.

"Me? To Bayern? Never! You'll never see me at FC Bayern, I can promise you that," the 29-year-old Reus told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Dortmund, who are chasing their first German title since 2012, face will finish the weekend top, although Bayern's 3-1 win at Hoffenheim on Friday left the defending champions just three points back in second and insisting they will win a seventh straight Bundesliga title.

Reus' clear statement will relieve Dortmund fans who have had to watch their heroes move to Munich, including midfielder Mario Goetze in 2013, top-scoring striker Robert Lewandowski a year later and key defender Mats Hummels, in 2016.

Goetze, whose winning goal gave Germany the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil, returned to Dortmund after three unhappy years in Munich in which he failed to hold down a permanent first-team spot.

Having learnt from Goetze's experience, injury-prone Reus is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career after being made captain pre-season, and was voted the Bundesliga's player of the month in December.

"My body language has changed since I became captain," he said.

"I have grown into the responsibility, it starts with the fact that I have a different standing -- I want to be a role model."

Reus also said Germany's disastrous 2018 World Cup display, crashing out after the group stages in Russia for the first time in their history, was a blessing in disguise.

"Unfortunately, we came home early, but I had more time (to recover)," he added.

"My body was able to really come down and I was able to put in a good pre-season."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp