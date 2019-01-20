St Joseph’s take on Kerala Varma in GOAL final today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Defending champions Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, will go up against first-time finalists St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, in the final of the TNIE GOAL 2019 all-Kerala inter-college football tournament at the Maharaja’s College stadium here on Sunday.

The chief guest for the evening will be Shashi Tharoor, with actor Meera Vasudevan being the guest of honour as the eighth edition of the prestigious tournament draws to a close. A total of 24 teams from across the state participated in the tournament over the past two weeks.