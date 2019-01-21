GOAL 2019:  A roaring success

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The electrifying final between Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, and St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, was the perfect ending for a tournament that is growing in stature with each passing year. The 2019 GOAL final was a much-anticipated one with Sree Kerala Varma, the most successful team in the tournament going up against underdogs and first-time finalists St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode.

Goals, drama, individual brilliance, tears, ecstasy – the final had it all. All eyes were on Kerala Blasters stars Prasanth K and Jithin M S when the two teams lined up. Prasanth lined up for his college St Joseph’s, Devagiri while Jithin represented Sree Kerala Varma.

There were also some promising talents like Christy Davis, and Rohith K S of Kerala Varma and Shahil T K and Sravan of St Joseph’s who took to the field. The match was officiated by renowned ISL and I-League referee Santosh Kumar. The stage was set for an epic battle.

The final was turning into a one-sided affair thanks to the brilliance of star man Jithin M S and Christy Davis as they had a 3-0 lead at one point. However, St Joseph’s proved that they deserved to be in the final by fighting until the very end. They made it 3-3 and only lost in tie-breakers.

“The two fought well and played out a great final. I hope that one day all of you will play for India and not just for your colleges. I congratulate The New Indian Express for conducting such an inter-college tournament for eight years,” chief guest Shashi Tharoor MP said.

The others present for the valedictory function were actor Meera Vasudevan, Peter Ipe, Maruti Suzuki Regional Manager of Kerala, Kerala Football Association secretary Anil Kumar and Kerala Santosh Trophy coach V P Shaji and other dignitaries. After two weeks of sensational football, the curtains came down on the prestigious tournament. GOAL 2020 can’t come soon enough.