TNIE GOAL can play a huge role for the Kerala team: KFA secretary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KFA secretary Anil Kumar said the TNIE GOAL tournament can play a huge role in helping the state team prepare for major tournaments.

“We are thinking of requesting the GOAL organisers to keep the tournament around September-October period. That will help us have more options to select players for Santosh Trophy and give the players more exposure before events like the Santosh Trophy,” Anil said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Santosh Trophy coach V P Shaji was so impressed by the performance of some of the players in the 2019 GOAL final that he shortlisted four-five players for his squad. The coach had already selected the probables for Santosh Trophy prior to the start of the GOAL tournament.

However, after witnessing the final, he has decided to call up some of the players. “We had already selected the Santosh Trophy probables. But Shaji is really impressed with some of the players who played in the final. We will call them for trials and if they are better than the players we have, they will be in the team,” Anil said.