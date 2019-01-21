Home Sport Football

'Hugely excited' England boss Southgate cools Manchester United talk

A recent report in Britain's Sunday Telegraph said Southgate was on a shortlist being drawn up by Old Trafford chiefs as they sought a permanent replacement for the sacked Jose Mourinho.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

England head coach Gareth Southgate (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Gareth Southgate insisted his work as England manager was far from done as he indicated he had no interest in taking charge at Manchester United any time soon.

A recent report in Britain's Sunday Telegraph said Southgate was on a shortlist being drawn up by Old Trafford chiefs as they sought a permanent replacement for the sacked Jose Mourinho.

But with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the caretaker manager, having won his first seven games in charge of United, the Red Devils may have a ready-made successor in their former striker.

In any case Southgate, who last year in Russia took England to their first appearance in a World Cup semi-final since 1990, and has since guided them to qualification for the inaugural Nations League finals, has unfinished business with the Three Lions.

The former England centre-back made that clear when, at a Football Writers' Association dinner in London on Sunday he was asked, following the United speculation, if he felt fulfilled by the England post.

'Job is not done' 

"I'm the England manager and it's a privileged position to be in," Southgate told Sky Sports.

"We've had the best year for 28 years and we've got a semi-final this summer and a European Championship that's predominantly at Wembley, providing we take care of business to qualify.

"So it's a hugely exciting time with the team. I don't think we've progressed as far as we can yet. I think there's room for us to grow."

The 48-year-old added: "I am still a young coach.

I've managed less than 200 matches, so, for me, it's an honour to be in the role I'm in and I thoroughly enjoy it.

" As for Sunday's event, staged in honour of Southgate, his England squad and staff, he said: "When you're having tributes, you're thinking, 'Well, the job is not done for us yet, there's a lot for us to go for and a lot of improvement for us to make'."

England captain Harry Kane, the Golden Boot winner in Russia, has been a key member of Southgate's side.

But Kane has been ruled out until March after suffering an ankle injury during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend.

While saddened to see Kane injured, Southgate said his absence could yet benefit both club and country.

"I'm sure they (Spurs) and England will get a player that's refreshed from that little break and stronger again, and hungry to go," Southgate said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Gareth Southgate England manager Jose Mourinho

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp