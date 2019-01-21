Sree Kerala Varma College champions of  TNIE-GOAL football tournament

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sree Kerala Varma College (SKVC) Thrissur continued their love affair with the TNIE-GOAL all-Kerala inter-college football tournament, winning the eighth edition at the Maharaja’s College Stadium on Sunday.

In perhaps the most pulsating final in the tournament’s history, SKVC beat St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode 4-3 in tie-breaker after locking 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

SKVC underlined their status as the most successful team in the tournament, having now won four titles from five finals. It was also their second consecutive title.

SKVC looked to be cruising to victory when they took a 3-0 lead, thanks to a brace by Jithin M S and a Christy Davis effort. But St Joseph’s College staged a remarkable comeback to make it 3-3. Ijas, Sravan and Prasanth K Prasanth netted for the side.

In the valedictory function, Shashi Tharoor MP was chief guest and actor Meera Vasudevan the guest of honour.

A total of 24 teams fought it out in the fortnight-long tournament, organised by The New Indian Express.

The event has emerged as one of the best youth tournaments in the country. The latest edition threw up many promising talents, with many scouts reaching the venue.