Home Sport Football

Another late penalty rescues UAE at Asian Cup as Ryan saves Aussies

Hosts ended Kyrgyzstan's fairytale while holders Australia and Japan also advanced to the Asian Cup quarter-finals

Published: 22nd January 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mathew Ryan saved two spot kicks to send Australia through

By AFP

ABU DHABI: Hosts United Arab Emirates ended Kyrgyzstan's fairytale with a controversial extra-time penalty to reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals as holders Australia and Japan also advanced.

A knee-wobbling, chest-thumping Mathew Ryan saved two spot kicks as the Socceroos beat Uzbekistan's White Wolves in a shootout, while the Blue Samurai bundled out Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Substitute Ahmed Khalil was UAE's hero on an angst-ridden Abu Dhabi night as he converted another late penalty after a refereeing decision that could charitably be described as "soft".

"I don't want to talk about the referee," growled Kyrgyzstan coach Aleksandr Krestinin. "We leave the tournament with a lot of regrets -- we deserved more. It's our first Asian Cup but I'm absolutely sure it won't be our last and we will come back stronger."

Kyrgyz substitute Tursunali Rustamov had stunned the Emirates when he snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser at the end of a nail-biting contest that began so poorly for the former Soviet republic.

It took the home side just 14 minutes to break through as Khamis Esmaeel headed in an Ismail Matar corner.

Plucky Kyrgyzstan refused to go down without a fight, however, and the White Falcons equalised midway through the first half when Mirlan Murzaev squeezed the ball in from a seemingly impossible angle.

Kyrgyz captain Valery Kichin subsequently gave UAE a scare when his curling shot crashed against the crossbar.

But Ali Mabkhout volleyed the 2015 semi-finalists back in front with his third goal of the tournament after some horror defending from Mustafa Yusupov.

That looked to have ended Kyrgyzstan's brave resistance until Rustamov headed home in the dying seconds to force extra time.

But after Mabkhout had crumpled to the turf under minimal contact 11 minutes into the first additional period, the former runners-up were awarded a disputed late penalty for the second time in this tournament.

Grobbelaar impression

As he had in the curtain raiser against Bahrain, Khalil coolly drilled home the spot kick to give UAE a shot at avenging their semi-final defeat by Australia four years ago.

There was still time for Baktyiar Duishobekov and Rustamov to hit the woodwork, but the Emiratis somehow clung on.

"Yes we had another penalty but we created more chances," insisted UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni, who steered Japan to the Asian Cup title in 2011.

"We showed a positive response and strong character after their late equaliser."

Meanwhile, Ryan saved Australia's skin under a blood-red "wolf moon" in Al-Ain, doing his best Bruce Grobbelaar impression to distract Uzbekistan's penalty takers after a bruising 0-0 draw.

The Brighton goalkeeper denied Islom Tukhtakhujaev and Marat Bikmaev before Mathew Leckie smashed in the decisive kick in the shootout to send the Aussies through.

"I'm not a mind-reader but it feels pretty good," said Ryan. "As a goalkeeper, it's obviously the pinnacle. I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and all the sacrifices and hard work."

Elsewhere, four-time winners Japan scraped past Saudi Arabia 1-0 thanks to a first-half header from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Japan's win over the three-time champions in Sharjah came despite conceding 77 percent possession in favour of the Gulf side.

"Asian football is getting more competitive," said Japan captain Maya Yoshida after the Blue Samurai moved on to face Vietnam.

"To become Asian champions would put us close to the world's elite so we have to keep improving."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Cup Australia football matthew ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp