Home Sport Football

Copa America 2019: Brazil given kind draw, Argentina land Colombia

Eight-time winners Brazil will kick-off the tournament on June 14 against Bolivia.

Published: 25th January 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Argentina striker Lionel Messi. (File | AFP)

Will Lionel Messi take part in the tournament? (File | AFP)

By AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Hosts Brazil were handed a favorable group at the 2019 Copa America draw in Rio de Janeiro but arch-rivals Argentina landed a tough appointment with Colombia.

Eight-time winners Brazil, the top seeds in Group A, were given a pool with minnows Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru on Thursday.

They will kick-off the tournament on June 14 against Bolivia in Sao Paulo.

World Cup hosts Qatar, making their debut in the South American tournament as guests, were not treated kindly by the draw, landing Argentina and Colombia in Group B, as well as Paraguay.

Fellow Asians Japan, making their second appearance after a disappointing debut in 1999, also face a tough task to make it through Group C as they drew record 15-time champions Uruguay, holders Chile and Ecuador.

Brazil, led by coach Tite, come into the tournament looking to make amends on home soil for their World Cup 2014 humiliation when Germany thrashed them 7-1 in the semi-finals.

The hosts, who will have observed with concern a foot injury suffered by star player Neymar for his club Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, haven't won the Copa America since 2007 and last time out failed to even progress to the knock-out stages.

It was a shock 1-0 defeat to Peru that sealed their fate in the Copa America Centenario in the United States three years ago, and they will again meet in the final pool encounter on June 22 in Sao Paulo.

Argentina's recent major tournament history is of an even greater concern.

Although they have reached four of the last five Copa America finals -- losing to Chile in penalties in the last two -- they haven't claimed any major honors since their success in 1993.

They start their campaign on June 15 in Salvador against Colombia, who are ranked one place below them in the FIFA rankings and progressed a round further at last year's World Cup in Russia.

Another concern for Argentina is whether or not global icon Lionel Messi will come back to the side for the tournament.

He hasn't played for interim coach Lionel Scaloni who took over the reins after the team's World Cup debacle, missing six friendlies since then.

The final will be played at Rio's iconic Maracana stadium on July 7.

Draw:

Group A: Brazil, Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru

Group B: Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Qatar

Group C: Uruguay, Ecuador, Japan, Chile 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Copa America Brazil football Argentina football Lionel Messi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp