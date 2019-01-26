Home Sport Football

Padma Honours: Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Chhetri take to Twitter to express their gratitude

The two-time World champion cricketer, national football captain and reigning Asian Games champion wrestler all took to social media.

Published: 26th January 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gautam Gambhir the "human being" aspires to surpass the cricketer, Sunil Chhetri wants to be "hungrier" whenever when he dons the national colours while Bajrang sought blessings from one and all with an aim to scale greater heights after being nominated for Padma Shri awards.

Chhetri in a series of tweets thanked his family and fans for their support and also indicated that there is no chance of an international retirement round the corner for the second highest goal-getter (among current players) in international football after Cristiano Ronaldo.

"This one is also because of mom, dad, Sonam, Bandu, Lamba, Kunaal and all my friends and family who have stood by me through thick and thin, always pushing me on," the Indian captain thanked his immediate family.

In his final tweet, Chhetri indicated that he will continue playing for India.

"I'll end with a promise of being hungrier every single time I step on the pitch for country and club. And trying to be a better human being every single day."

Bajrang wrote: "It's an honour being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. This wouldn't have been possible with your (fans) love and blessings. Please keep blessing me so that I can always meet your expectations."

