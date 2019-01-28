Home Sport Football

East Bengal remain in I-League hunt with 2-0 win vs arch-rivals Mohun Bagan

Kerala youngster Jobby Justin once again emerged as a game-changer with an assist followed by an opportunistic strike that enabled East Bengal defeat arch-rivals Mohun Bagan.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

East Bengal

East Bengal football team (Photo | KF East Bengal Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kerala youngster Jobby Justin once again emerged as a game-changer with an assist followed by an opportunistic strike that enabled East Bengal defeat arch-rivals Mohun Bagan 2-0 to remain in I-League title contention.

The 25-year-old first set it up for Jaime Colado who broke the deadlock in the 35th minute and then angled his header to perfection beating custodian Shilton Paul to seal three points for the red and gold brigade.

It is after 15 long years that East Bengal has won both derbies in a single edition of the national league.

With this win, East Bengal with 25 points from 13 games moved up to the fourth position.

Real Kashmir has same points from an equal number of matches but are placed third on account of better goal difference.

Finally, in the 35th minute, the man of the match Jobby got past the profligate Eze Kingsley and set it up for Colado, who slotted past Shilton.

East Bengal looked a compact unit while Mohun Bagan were let down by their back four while a couple of refereeing decisions also went against them.

In a 51st minute move, Colado had a bitter tussle with Dipanda Dicka and seemed to have fisted the Cameroonian forward inside the box but referee Ramaswamy Srikrishna of Coimbatore chose to ignore the incident.

Moments later, Mohun Bagan got the real opportunity to level when Eze's powerful header hit the horizontal.

There was more action in store after the ball ricochetted off the bar as Darren Caldeira and Dipanda Dicka got in the thick of action with the latter finding the back of the net.

But the linesman ruled it off-side much to the disappointment of Bagan players.

Jobby then put the final nail in Bagan coffin as he outjumped his marker to head home a Lalrindika Ralte corner to bring up his eighth goal of the season.

Under new coach Khalid Jamil, Mohun Bagan were high on hopes after winning successive matches with their star winger Sony Norde back in his element.

But East Bengal did well to keep the Haitian at bay as he struggled to get the ball or his attempts were blocked by the alert defence.

Norde's only realistic chance was in the first half but his first-time shot from the close ranger was well anticipated by Lalram Chullova.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp