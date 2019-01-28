Home Sport Football

Gareth Bale back with a bang as 10-man Real Madrid beat Espanyol

Bale had been out since January 3 with a calf strain but made an instant impact off the bench at the RCDE Stadium, where Karim Benzema continued his own rich vein of form by scoring twice.

Published: 28th January 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between RCD Espanyol vs Real Madrid during the Spanish La Liga soccer at RCDE stadium in Cornella Llobregat, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. | AP

By AFP

GIRONA: Gareth Bale needed just two minutes to mark his return from injury with a goal as 10-man Real Madrid held on for a 4-2 victory over Espanyol on Sunday. 

Bale had been out since January 3 with a calf strain but made an instant impact off the bench at the RCDE Stadium, where Karim Benzema continued his own rich vein of form by scoring twice. 

Sergio Ramos was also on target with a brilliant header before Leo Baptistao kept Espanyol in sight. Bale and Benzema seemed to have wrapped things up but Raphael Varane was sent off with 18 minutes left and substitute Roberto Rosales drove in to set up a nervy finish. 

Madrid, however, survived for their fifth win in sixth matches, even if it was only enough to restore the 10-point difference behind Barcelona, who had earlier seen off Girona 2-0, with Lionel Messi scoring a sublime chip. 

They may not be closing the gap on the league leaders but Madrid are gaining momentum, with the resumption of the Champions League just around the corner. 

Benzema now has 15 goals this season and his first was a simple finish in the third minute, as he pounced on a rebound from Luka Modric's shot. 

Ramos is their second top scorer with 10, his excellent header looping into the far corner, before Baptistao gave Espanyol a lifeline with an emphatic shot from the edge of the area. 

But Benzema added a third on the stroke of half-time and when Bale, after replacing Vinicius Junior, made it four, it looked like the game was up. 

Instead, Varane was sent off for bringing down Pablo Piatti as the last man and Rosales set Madrid's nerves jangling by chesting and volleying past Thibaut Courtois with nine minutes left. 

Madrid held on and while Benzema's surge, and Bale's fitness, could yet prove key to their second half of the season, particularly in the Champions League, in La Liga it is Messi, and Barca who lead the way. 

Messi's brilliant chip, his ninth goal in as many games, came after Nelson Semedo had given them an early lead, before Bernardo Espinosa's red card consigned Girona to 39 minutes with 10 men. 

The home fans were left incensed by that decision, as well as Messi's reaction they believed caused it, but the Argentinian's goal offered the perfect riposte. 

"We struggled in the first half a bit but after the red card we had to dominate the game," Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said. "It was a tough match, they pushed us a lot." 

Outside the stadium before kick-off, propped up on a railing, was a sign with an ironic message scrawled: "Miami, here we come". 

La Liga had hoped to drag this game across the Atlantic to promote Spanish football and the two clubs had supported the idea, with various perks dangled in front of fans, including free flights and tickets, not to mention the chance to be part of something "historic". 

The setting probably would have made little difference to the result - just the integrity of the competition - given Girona, now 14th, are without a win in 10 matches while Barca have managed eight league victories in a row. 

Girona hustled and harried their opponents in the opening minutes but Semedo's goal was soft as they failed to clear three times before he swept the ball home with his left foot. 

Barca could have made it two, only for Philippe Coutinho to hit the goalkeeper. It was one of a handful of underwhelming moments from Coutinho, whose tepid display will have done little to assauge his doubters. 

Girona grew into the game but any momentum was checked shortly after half-time as Espinosa caught Suarez from behind and, after protests from Messi, was shown a second yellow card. 

Messi was jeered and for a while the fury spurred Girona on. But he had the final say as Luis Suarez threaded through Jordi Alba, who squared to him. 

Out rushed Yassine Bounou but Messi's scoop was so good, even the diving Porro was powerless to keep it out. Some of Girona's fans, previously enraged, now stood up to applaud. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gareth Bale Real Madrid Espanyol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp