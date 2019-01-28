PSG cruise to victory as worries grow over Neymar fitness

By AFP

PARIS: Edinson Cavani scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain shook off the loss of Neymar to injury with a 4-1 win over Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday that keeps them unbeaten at the top of Ligue 1.

The Uruguayan's goals took him to 16 for the season in 14 league appearances and bookended the scoring in the French capital, with Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe also on target for PSG.

Mbaye Niang had equalised for Rennes in the first half, but Thomas Tuchel's side eventually ran away with the game after the break and are once again a massive 13 points ahead of Lille at the top of the table, with two matches in hand.

Despite that, this encounter was played out in a rather flat atmosphere, with one end of the stadium partially closed as a punishment following incidents during a game late last year.

Brazil coach Tite and national team coordinator Edu were in attendance at the start of a European tour to check on the form of some of their key players, but it is unclear what they will have taken from this game.

Neymar was missing after suffering a metatarsal injury in a French Cup win over Strasbourg in midweek, with some media reports in France now claiming that the world's most expensive player will definitely miss the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United on February 12.

Meanwhile, a lack of alternatives meant Tuchel fielded Marquinhos and Daniel Alves out of position together in midfield.

On top of that, skipper Thiago Silva was caught out as Niang flicked Rennes level just before the half-hour, cancelling out Cavani's headed opener from a Di Maria cross.

Rennes were arguably the better side in the first half, although Tuchel was raging after Niang escaped with a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Thilo Kehrer. The referee upheld his decision even after a VAR review.

Nevertheless, PSG ran away with the game after the break, going back in front on the hour mark when Silva sent Di Maria through to clip a delightful finish over Tomas Koubek.

When Clement Grenier was caught in possession, Julian Draxler released Mbappe to score his 18th league goal of the campaign and make it 3-1.

PSG completed the scoring in the 71st minute when Mbappe squared for Cavani to grab his second of the evening, making it 15 goals in three home wins for them in nine days.

- Lyon consolidate third -

Earlier, Lyon strengthened their grip on a Champions League position after defender Jason Denayer's headed goal handed them a 1-0 win at Amiens.

With their Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona looming on the horizon, Lyon remain third in Ligue 1, three points behind second-placed Lille.

Lille won 2-1 at Marseille on Friday in a game which was held up for more than half an hour in the second half after a firecracker thrown from the stands exploded next to home player Kevin Strootman.

Struggling Monaco slumped to a 2-0 defeat at relegation rivals Dijon on Saturday in their first game since Thierry Henry was sacked as coach.

Henry lasted just three months in charge before being replaced by his predecessor Leonardo Jardim, who watched Saturday's game in the stands in Dijon. Monaco remain three points from outright safety.