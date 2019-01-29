Home Sport Football

Defending champions Chelsea draw Manchester United in FA Cup fifth round

Only seven top-flight sides remain in contention, with Crystal Palace handed a trip to Doncaster and Watford away to Portsmouth or QPR, while Wolves and Brighton face fourth-round replays.

Chelsea players celebrate after Alvaro Morata, 2nd left, scored the opening goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Defending champions Chelsea will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while fourth-division side Newport County could meet Manchester City.

United defeated Arsenal in the fourth round last week to record an eighth straight victory under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but face another tough tie after Monday's draw paired them with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

Welsh club Newport, who are 14th in League Two, forced a replay at home to Middlesbrough after scoring an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside over the weekend.

Newport beat Premier League opponents Leicester in round three and could book a clash with Pep Guardiola's City if they upset Boro in next week's replay.

Full draw for the fifth round of the English FA Cup conducted on Monday:

  • Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Wolves.

  • AFC Wimbledon v Millwall.

  • Doncaster v Crystal Palace.

  • Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City.

  • Chelsea v Manchester United.

  • Swansea City v Barnet or Brentford.

  • Portsmouth or QPR v Watford.

  • Brighton or West Brom v Derby.

-- Ties to be played from February 15-18.

Manchester United Chelsea FA Cup

