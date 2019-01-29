Home Sport Football

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci doubt for Champions League with ankle sprain

The 31-year-old went off injured after half an hour in Sunday's 2-1 win over Lazio in Rome.

Published: 29th January 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Leonardo Bonucci | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci could miss the Italian team's Champions League last 16 first leg tie against Atletico Madrid after the club confirmed on Monday he has suffered an ankle sprain.

The 31-year-old went off injured after half an hour in Sunday's 2-1 win over Lazio in Rome.

"Bonucci suffered a sprained right ankle ... around the joint capsule," Juventus said in a statement.

According to reports the defender could be out of action for up to a month.

The Italy international has already begun treatment but could miss the Champions League tie in Madrid on February 20. The second leg will be in Turin on March 12.

Bonucci returned to Juventus this season after an unsuccessful year at AC Milan and has reestablished himself as one of Massimiliano Allegri's key players.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp