Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci doubt for Champions League with ankle sprain

By AFP

MILAN: Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci could miss the Italian team's Champions League last 16 first leg tie against Atletico Madrid after the club confirmed on Monday he has suffered an ankle sprain.

The 31-year-old went off injured after half an hour in Sunday's 2-1 win over Lazio in Rome.

"Bonucci suffered a sprained right ankle ... around the joint capsule," Juventus said in a statement.

According to reports the defender could be out of action for up to a month.

The Italy international has already begun treatment but could miss the Champions League tie in Madrid on February 20. The second leg will be in Turin on March 12.

Bonucci returned to Juventus this season after an unsuccessful year at AC Milan and has reestablished himself as one of Massimiliano Allegri's key players.