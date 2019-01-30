Home Sport Football

Callum Hudson-Odoi going nowhere, insists Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

The 18-year-old England youth international is out of contract in 2020, with Hudson-Odoi reportedly keen to force through a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi will be staying put at Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window, with Blues manager Maurizio Sarri saying Tuesday "the club told me he's out of the market".

The 18-year-old England youth international is out of contract in 2020, with Hudson-Odoi reportedly keen to force through a move to German giants Bayern Munich before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Hudson-Odoi scored his second Chelsea goal on his sixth start of the season in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday.

But he is yet to start in the Premier League and has made just three substitute appearances in the top flight, the first coming on Boxing Day at Watford.

But Sarri stressed again on Tuesday that London club Chelsea wanted Hudson-Odoi to stay at Stamford Bridge. 

"On the pitch he's doing very well," Sarri said. "I'm really very happy with him. I'm not very happy with the situation, but I know very well that every big team here in England has the same problem.

"It's not easy to keep these young players. He is of course one of the best 18-year-old players in Europe, so it's very, very difficult.

"The club told me he's out of the market for sure and probably he will be out of the market in July."

Sarri, speaking ahead of Chelsea's match away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday, added: "He's improving. I think he'll be the future of our club. He will be the future of English football."

But as to whether Hudson-Odoi would sign a new contract, Sarri said that was for others at Chelsea to decide, with the 60-year-old manager saying he could not give the England Under-19 international any guarantees over game time.  

"I cannot do anything, as you know very well," Sarri told reporters. "If I have the power to sign a new contract, I can do everything.

"It's impossible to promise him that he will play every match, because it depends on the situation."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp