Home Sport Football

Memphis Depay wants to leave Lyon in summer: Report

Depay joined Lyon in January 2016 on a 16 million euro transfer from Manchester United where he had fallen out of favour.

Published: 30th January 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo dated Sunday, April 1, 2018, Lyon's Memphis Depay controls the ball during a French League One soccer match against Toulouse in Decines, near Lyon, central France. | AP

By AFP

THE HAGUE: Lyon forward Memphis Depay wants a transfer this summer to a big club such as Real Madrid or Manchester City, he said in an interview published in a Dutch magazine Tuesday.

"I want a new transfer to a top level club this summer. Lyon is a big club but it's not one of the five best in Europe," the Dutch international told Helden Magazine.

"I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich," he added, saying he wanted to join a club that "suits me" and play "in a team that really wants to play football."

He added: "I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal club. White and gold shirts," he added.

Depay added that he was still "focused" at Lyon "and then we'll see where I end up."

Depay joined Lyon in January 2016 on a 16 million euro transfer from Manchester United where he had fallen out of favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp