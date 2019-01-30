Memphis Depay wants to leave Lyon in summer: Report

By AFP

THE HAGUE: Lyon forward Memphis Depay wants a transfer this summer to a big club such as Real Madrid or Manchester City, he said in an interview published in a Dutch magazine Tuesday.

"I want a new transfer to a top level club this summer. Lyon is a big club but it's not one of the five best in Europe," the Dutch international told Helden Magazine.

"I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich," he added, saying he wanted to join a club that "suits me" and play "in a team that really wants to play football."

He added: "I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal club. White and gold shirts," he added.

Depay added that he was still "focused" at Lyon "and then we'll see where I end up."

Depay joined Lyon in January 2016 on a 16 million euro transfer from Manchester United where he had fallen out of favour.