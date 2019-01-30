Home Sport Football

Richarlison leads Everton to 1-0 win at Huddersfield in EPL

The Brazilian scored his 14th goal of the season, one more than Huddersfield has scored in total.

Everton's Richarlison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Huddersfield Town during their English Premier League clash (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HUDDERSFIELD: A third-minute goal by Brazil forward Richarlison was enough to clinch a 1-0 victory for 10-man Everton at last-place Huddersfield in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Newly hired Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert's first game in charge ended in another damaging defeat for the team, which couldn't capitalize on the sending-off of Everton substitute Lucas Digne in the 66th minute.

Huddersfield is on just 11 points from 24 games, and is 11 from safety.

Everton manager Marco Silva left out Paris Saint-Germain target Idrissa Gueye after the midfielder handed in a transfer request last week.

