Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner makes China move after very attractive offer

By AFP

SHANGHAI: Bayern Munich's back-up striker Sandro Wagner on Wednesday joined Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super League (CSL) for a reported transfer fee of five million euros ($5.7m) and a hefty pay packet.

A growing number of players are leaving Europe for China and typically earn much higher wages, although Chinese football authorities have moved to cool the transfer market.

"My advisors first told me about it and I discussed everything in peace with my family," Wagner told German daily Bild.

"After weighing up many things, we decided to go to China together, my whole family and some friends will be coming along.

"It feels like half of Munich is now coming to China," he added as a joke.

The 31-year-old former Germany international started just once for Bundesliga champions Bayern this season, with Robert Lewandowski as first choice, and failed to make the squad for their past two games.

Munich-born Wagner admitted he is leaving with a heavy heart after only a year with the defending Bundesliga champions.

"Of course, my plan had been to stay longer in Munich and finish my career here," added Wagner.

"I love this club, but things developed differently and I had to accept that.

"However, I will never say a bad word about this club, but wish FC Bayern and it's fans all the best."

Chinese and German media said Teda paid about five million euros for the forward, though German daily Bild said previously that Bayern wanted more than that.

Wagner has signed a two-year deal and will pocket about 7.5 million euros a season, Bild said, calling it "a mega salary".

The burly Wagner joined Bayern from Hoffenheim for 13 million euros last January to provide cover for Lewandowski.

But he had become increasingly frustrated by his lack of playing time under Bayern head coach Niko Kovac.

Wagner will link up with former Hertha Berlin team-mate Felix Bastians at Teda, who are coached by another German, Uli Stielike.

Teda have struggled in the CSL in recent years, and finished just outside the relegation zone last season.

Wagner retired from international duty with Germany in May last year -- an angry reaction to being left out of the 2018 World Cup squad by Joachim Loew, despite scoring five goals in eight games for his country.

The Chinese season begins on March 1.