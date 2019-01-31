Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa set for Monaco loan: Reports

Home Sport Football

Several outlets report that Monaco are interested in signing the 29-year-old attacking midfielder, who has only made one start in the Bundesliga this season for league leaders Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund's Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa (File | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa is set to join Monaco for the rest of the season from Borussia Dortmund, according to German media reports.

Monaco are currently in the Ligue 1 relegation zone and fired coach Thierry Henry last week, bringing back Portuguese handler Leonardo Jardim, who led Monaco to the French title in 2017.

Kagawa, who helped Dortmund win the German league and cup double in 2012 before spending two years at Manchester United, then returned to the German club in 2014, but has fallen out of favour under coach Lucien Favre.

His path to the first-team is blocked by Dortmund captain and playmaker Marco Reus having scored 12 goals with nine assists from the attacking midfield berth.

The transfer window closes at 1700 (GMT) on Thursday in Germany.

